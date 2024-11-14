'Revenant' Bear Actor Says He Could've Pulled Off Scam Better Than Suspects

The alleged insurance fraudsters who cops say used a bear suit and damaged several vehicles should've gone to the pros ... 'cause the guy who played the bear that attacks Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Revenant" has notes.

We spoke with Glenn Ennis -- the actor and stuntman in the extremely realistic bear costume (with a CGI assist) who absolutely mauled DiCaprio in the film -- and he tells us he finds the details of the alleged scheme hilarious.

ICYMI, some California guys allegedly tore up their high-end cars, wearing a cheap bear costume, and tried to get an insurance company to pay for the damages. Ennis says those guys needed to do more research on how bears move ... 'cause it was pretty clear to him that this wasn't a real bear ransacking the cars.

One of the biggest giveaways in the evidence video ... bears don't move around on their knees. They've got all 4 legs underneath them -- there's a reason they call it a "bear crawl."

Plus, Ennis says the bear costume was way too cheap to look real ... the alleged insurance scammers should've paid more for a higher quality product.

Ennis, who obviously did a ton of research into how bears move, says he could've done a better job -- and possibly gotten away with the bonkers crime.

That said, Ennis says he'd never use his bear powers for evil -- so no insurance fraud or picnic basket stealing for this actor.

The actor-stuntman did have one question ... what in the hell were the ideas these boneheads threw out before they settled on a Yogi disguise?!

As we told you ... the 4 suspects have been charged with trying to defraud an insurance company out of $140K. Investigators -- aided by biologists who reviewed the evidence video -- weren't fooled by the deception.