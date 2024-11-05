Raccoon Falls Through LaGuardia Airport Ceiling, Causes Total Chaos, on Video

Total chaos hit LaGuardia Airport when a raccoon suddenly fell through the ceiling -- and of course, it was all caught on camera!

In a TikTok clip shot by a Spirit Airlines passenger, you can see the raccoon desperately clinging to a wire hanging from a gap in the ceiling in Terminal A on Monday -- before making a dramatic plunge to the ground.

Another video shows people freaking out, shrieking, and scrambling to avoid the raccoon -- because, you know, raccoons are prime rabies carriers, and no one’s trying to get bitten!

Despite the passenger frenzy, the Port Authority Police Department tells TMZ they tracked down the raccoon, safely released it outside ... and thankfully, there were no injuries or further sightings.

They tell us airport staff teamed up with a wildlife control company to monitor the area, check for any potential entry points, and put the necessary precautions in place. They're also doing ongoing inspections to make sure no more surprise animal guests show up.

Eyewitnesses are backing up the airport staff's efforts, telling TMZ they handled the situation like pros -- despite everyone else screaming and running, they got everything under control fast.