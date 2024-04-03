Woman Has Ridiculous Meltdown on Spirit Airlines Flight, Removed by Cops

Play video content TikTok / @realkingjon

A woman had a cartoonish meltdown on a Spirit Airlines flight -- and while cops were trying to remove her ... she tried invoking the name of George Floyd.

This video is making the rounds online, which captures an incident on a Spirit plane from March 23 -- which seems to have been in the process of taking off from Vegas. Unclear what happened that led to the ruckus, but right from the get-go in the clip ... cops are on hand.

You can see the police put one handcuff on her as the woman protests, and when they tell her she's under arrest -- she says that's fine ... noting she's "been there before."

That's when the woman claims cops are hurting her, and she starts to wail like a siren.

You can hear a lot of people on the plane chuckle as she wriggles and writhes in her seat ... and it even looks like the cops themselves are getting a slight kick out of her performance. At one point in her freak-out, she starts to compare herself to what happened to Floyd.

Other videos from this moment show that police are patient with her ... as she continues to rant and rave, speaking what sounds like a whole lot of nonsense.

Eventually, when the officers try to get a bit more aggressive in getting her off the plane ... she slaps one of their hands away. The man who posted this says everyone onboard had to deplane for the cops to deal with this woman.