Two Passengers Get Into Brutal Fight on Southwest Flight

Two passengers went toe-to-toe on a mid-air flight, with one pummeling the other as the crew finally stepped in to break up the confrontation.

The violence erupted Monday on a Southwest commercial jet heading from Oakland to Hawaii. As soon as the fists started flying the camera started rolling.

Check out this video posted by a witness to Instagram … both men were arguing over some nonsense when one of them turned into Floyd Mayweather, connecting with a series of punches to the other dude’s face.

Fellow passengers and flight attendants quickly jumped in, pulling the two guys apart. When the plane landed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the troublemakers were detained by local authorities, but it was unclear if they were arrested or charged. As for any injuries, the guy whose head was used as a punching bag looked okay ... or seemed so anyway.

Reminder: Our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000. https://t.co/OWrtUYcHr4 — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) February 13, 2024 @USDOT

A rep for Southwest issued the following statement to Hawaii News Now … "The flight landed safely at its scheduled destination, and local authorities met the flight upon arrival."

