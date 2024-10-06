Pals Kicked Off Spirit Airlines Flight, Claim Male Attendant Singled Them Out

Play video content TikTok / @teresa_aroundtheworld

A Spirit Airlines flight appeared to lose its "spirit" when two women claimed they were booted by a male flight attendant -- for the crime of wearing crop tops.

Friends Teresa and Tara say they boarded their LA-to-New Orleans flight in pants and sweaters, but when they stripped down to cool off, that’s when the male flight attendant allegedly singled them out.

The women told DailyMail.com they asked the male attendant what dress code rule they broke, but things quickly escalated. Before they knew it, they were kicked off the plane.

They caught parts of the drama on TikTok -- one video shows them sitting in their seats, looking totally shocked over the fuss about their outfits. Another clip shows them walking back into the terminal. But there's no footage of the male attendant actually confronting them about the so-called dress code violation.

At the end of the day, they said it was a humiliating and dehumanizing experience, feeling like criminals as they were escorted off the plane. To top it off, they had to shell out $1,000 for new flights on a different airline.

They said they called Spirit afterward, and the airline supposedly said they have no issues with crop tops in their dress code.