Michael Cohen Trolled by Fans on TikTok Who Keep Putting Turkey On His Head

Michael Cohen's defending hismelf from haters who say he's gotta leave the country ... telling them he's not going anywhere -- though his message was muddled by a fowl prank.

Here's the deal ... the former lawyer and alleged fixer to President-elect Donald Trump said back in September he'd leave the country if DJT won relection -- joking he was "already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name."

Cohen also says he'd have to leave his wife and kids behind because he doesn't want them moving to the country he plans to flee to. Clearly, he was joking ... but, a few internet trolls didn't forget.

Fast-forward to this week ... and, the trolls with long memories told Cohen to start packing his bags -- which Cohen, of course, said he wouldn't do.

He explains this is his country, and he's not leaving ... or tries to in between angry comments about viewers who are paying money to put an animated turkey head on his own -- undercutting his message.

Watch the clip ... Michael gets really offended about being turned into Thanksgiving dinner on the account -- and, he angrily says he's going to block followers who are messing with him.

This only encourages more turkey heads, more angry comments, and more trolling. It's a real turkey and the egg situation. Of course, a turkey wasn't the only filter to get slapped on his face.

Cohen served 2 years in prison for campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. He claims he violated campaign finance law at Trump's behest ... though Trump has repeatedly denied this. He wrote the memoir 'Disloyal' in 2020 all about his relationship to the prez-elect.

Worth noting ... people are able to do this to content creators by paying money -- with influencers presumably sharing in the profits. So, Michael probably made a few dollars from these trolls.