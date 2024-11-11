Carole Baskin Slams Louisiana Governor For Live Tiger At LSU Game

Some folks are outraged over a live tiger's presence at LSU's game against Alabama ... and that includes Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin -- who tells TMZ Sports the stunt was "blatant disregard for the tiger's well-being."

Saturday marked the first time since 2015 a Panthera Tigris was on the field for an LSU football game ... at state governor Jeff Landry's request. He initially wanted the host school to roll out its current tiger mascot, Mike, to the field for pregame festivities ... but the university declined.

Landry then resorted to bringing a tiger from Florida ... which irked Baskin for several reasons.

"Bringing a live tiger to a football game is quite possibly a violation of the federal Lacey Act and Louisiana's own dangerous animal laws, and it also sends the wrong message to students about respect for wildlife," the "Tiger King" star said. "Trucking a wild animal all the way from central Florida for a spectacle is a blatant disregard for the tiger's well-being and reinforces the dangerous idea that nature exists solely for our entertainment."

"The questions that you and the public should be asking are if the office of Governor Jeff Landry, the Tiger Athletic Fund, or the LSU Police Department spent taxpayer money or failed in acquiring the necessary permits just to satisfy the governor's desire to see a tiger in the stadium, since Mike the Tiger (their campus mascot) hates going to the games," Baskin added.

The Republican governor told a local outlet the entire moment was meant to honor the school's history of live mascots ... but regardless, the move was met with backlash.

"This is about tradition," Landry said. "This is about from Mike I through VI, we have had a live mascot on the field, like many other colleges have before. Of course, we're honoring those Mikes. And no one will take away the honor, respect and love that we have for Mike VII."

Multiple petitions were created in opposition of the debacle ... with one racking up 14,837 signatures voicing displeasure over the plans.