Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mysterious 'Wyote Dog' Has Experts Stunned As They Try to Identify Beast

'Wyote Dog' What The Hell Is That?! Mysterious Hybrid Beast Has Experts Stunned

1109 wolf dog hybrid Voyageurs Wolf Project-x 4
X / @voyawolfproject

A mysterious, but beautiful, canine hybrid was caught on camera ... and now experts are trying their best to ID the beast.

Voyageurs Wolf Project, a conservation org in Minnesota, recently shared some shots of the creature ... and asked if it could be the “elusive wyote dog'” — a fake wolf-coyote-dog hybrid.

wolf dog hybrid Voyageurs Wolf Project
X / @voyawolfproject

All joking aside, the group noted the animal looked “coyote-esque” to them ... but has some dog-like aspects -- specifically the ears.

The project also pointed out the beast's wolf-like characteristics ... specifically its “robust snout” which was said to be larger than local coyotes.

wolf dog hybrid Voyageurs Wolf Project
X / @voyawolfproject

Baffled by the discovery ... VWP says it for sure did not look like a coyote observed in the area ... but there was no way in hell it was a purebred wolf.

Until more research can be done ... and some possible samples taken ... it'll be up to the internet to debate what the heck they're lookin' at.

related articles