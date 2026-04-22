Blake Lively to Judge Jury Needs to Hear Comments About My Weight!!!

Blake Lively is fighting Justin Baldoni's effort to ban certain evidence from being presented to the jury at their upcoming trial ... including his alleged comments about her weight.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Blake told a judge the alleged remarks about her weight are completely relevant to the case.

In her lawsuit, the "Gossip Girl" alum alleged that Justin -- ahead of a scene in "It Ends With Us" where he had to lift her -- called her personal trainer to inquire about her weight. Justin said he had back problems and needed to be careful. Blake took issue with his call.

Blake argued her claims about the weight-related comments should be heard by the jury when the trial starts in May. She said the information "provides necessary context for evaluating" her claim that he retaliated against her.

The director said the allegations are "irrelevant" and would prejudice a jury ... insisting any comments he made to Blake's trainer have no connection to the alleged smear campaign his team ran against the actress in response to her complaints about on-set behavior by Justin.