Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Put Taylor Swift's Cookie Recipe in Trial Discovery

Does Blake Think T-Swift's Baking Will Come Up at Trial???

Justin Baldoni's team says Blake Lively can't have her cookies and eat them too ... arguing she's filing tons of last-minute exhibits with no relevance, like a link to a famous recipe.

The Wayfarer Studios legal team filed a ton of documents with the court Friday ... including one asking the judge for more time to review a series of exhibits only recently filed.

Among these many exhibits, Baldoni's team says, is a link to an article regarding "a Taylor Swift cookie recipe that was linked in other correspondence" ... which Baldoni's side argues "is exceptionally unlikely" to be shown to jurors at trial.

Lively also put pictures of herself with Swift and a speech she made about her husband Ryan Reynolds' commitment as a family man in the exhibits, according to Baldoni ... more materials which his lawyers think seem unlikely to make it to trial.

Baldoni's team is asking a judge to give them about a week to look through the 68 exhibits filed early Friday morning to make objections ... and, they also want Lively's list of witnesses and exhibit list to be narrowed down in a way that's "reasonably suitable for trial."

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The legal filings are coming fast now ... the two sides worked collaboratively on a list of voir dire questions for potential jurors, including one about some big-time stars, and Baldoni has asked the judge to bar testimony from "It Ends with Us" author Colleen Hoover and his costar Jenny Slate in recent days.