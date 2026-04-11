Justin Baldoni Wants Jenny Slate, Colleen Hoover's Testimony Barred in Blake Lively Trial

Justin Baldoni is keen on muzzling Blake Lively's witnesses in their upcoming New York retaliation trial ... including huge "It Ends With Us" players -- star Jenny Slate and author Colleen Hoover.

Justin laid out his argument in court docs he submitted Friday that TMZ obtained ... arguing the alleged experiences of Jenny, Colleen, and more people Blake wants to use against him is a "grab bag of awkward comments, minor confrontations, and perceived slights would have been inadmissible even if Lively’s sexual harassment claims proceeded to trial."

As you know, Justin scored a major W when the trial judge dismissed her sexual harassment claims against him earlier this month.

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Specifically, Justin wants Jenny's complaint about his alleged comment that her character looked “sexy” in her costumes, as well as a complaint she was patronized by being offered upgraded housing due to her being a new mom, prohibited from being a topic. He reasons Jenny herself said she felt her issues were resolved quickly.

As for Colleen, Justin says any alleged evidence Blake intends to use should be barred because Colleen was never on set!

Similarly, Justin says Blake plans to call on Liz Plank -- the former cohost of his podcast -- to testify ... and he argues any so-called evidence from her should also be prohibited because she had zero to do with the film.

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Lively is also planning on asking costar Isabela Ferrer to serve as another witness, Justin says ... but he argues she made no complaints to anyone at Wayfarer, which produced the film, and even gave Justin and the intimacy coordinator a glowing review.

The list goes on ... but you get the idea.

In addition to Blake's sexual harassment allegations being thrown out, the judge also dismissed her defamation claim ... in which Blake said Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, accused her of fabricating her allegations. In total, the judge tossed 10 of the "Gossip Girl" actress' 13 claims against her former costar.