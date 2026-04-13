Blake Lively Does Not Want Jury to Know She and Ryan Reynolds Are Super Wealthy

Blake Lively does NOT want the jury to know she's rolling in dough ... so she wants ANY info about her or her hubby's wealth barred from the trial.

Blake filed legal docs just weeks before her case against Justin Baldoni goes to trial, asking the judge to bar all evidence about her and Ryan Reynolds' "net worth and financial status."

As we reported, Blake claims she's lost $161 million as a result of Baldoni's smear campaign. What's interesting ... the judge threw out her defamation claim, so it's unclear if that amount is even relevant. Nonetheless, she's still allowed to present her claim that Justin retaliated against her after she blew the whistle and claimed the "It Ends with Us" set was a hostile work environment.

Bottom line ... Blake and Ryan are worth an estimated reported $380 million, for fear a jury will view her claim as crocodile tears from a rich woman.

Blake also wants to bar any reference to Ryan's Nicepool character from "Deadpool & Wolverine." The reason -- the character makes fun of Baldoni, and Baldoni wanted to use it to show Ryan and Blake were bullies. A judge has already ruled the evidence is irrelevant.

The trial is set for May 18th. Both sides seem full steam ahead, but you never know if there will be a last-minute settlement.