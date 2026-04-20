Blake Lively Tells Court Her 'Mean Girl' Label Cost Her $40.5 Million

Blake Lively believes the “mean girl” label placed on her amid her battle with Justin Baldoni cost her upwards of $40 million in reputational damages ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Blake breaks down the money she is seeking in the legal battle.

As TMZ first reported, Blake is seeking around $161 million from Baldoni’s company, including $56 million in past and future earnings, $49 million in losses to her haircare company, $22 million for her Betty Buzz beverage company, and more.

In new docs, the "Gossip Girl" star explained what she was seeking in a little more detail. Blake said she hired an expert who determined that there were more than 176 million impressions online, calling her a “mean girl,” “bully,” and “tone deaf.”

Blake said her expert found that the posts harmed Blake’s reputation to the tune of $36.5 million to $40.5 million.

Baldoni and his team scoff at the numbers presented by Blake in court.