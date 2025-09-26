Man Narrowly Escapes Scary Bear Attack in Russia, on Video

Play video content NewsX/Mike Leidig

A man in Russia is lucky to be alive ... 'cause he was nearly torn apart by a very angry wild bear!

Check out the video ... you can see the man dive into the back seat of his parked car in a lot in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, on Thursday ... as a freaking bear comes out of nowhere and attacks.

The pissed-off Yogi hammers its paws against the car and leaves deep dents before moving along -- seemingly realizing it missed out on a meal. However, others were not as fortunate as this guy.

According to local reports ... later that day, the same bear attacked a 12-year-old boy near a sports complex. The child survived, but suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Not long after that attack, a third incident reportedly occurred ... when the bear mauled an 84-year-old woman in the area ... she later died from her injuries.