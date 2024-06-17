Grizzly Bear Chases Down Moose in Montana Wilderness, Crazy Video

A grizzly bear in Montana had a hankering for moose tracks, it seems -- and we're not talking ice cream either ... it's the real McCoy playing out in nature ... and it's all video!

Check out this wild footage -- posted by a scientist and outdoorsman -- that shows a young moose galloping through an empty campground in Montana ... stopping only for a moment by this guy's car, before a grizzly bear comes barreling out of the woods hot on its trail.

On Tuesday I went to an empty campground in Montana because it was the location of a fatal grizzly attack we covered on Tooth and Claw (my podcast). I saw a moose in the campground and went to take a short video of it…it ended up being a better video than I expected pic.twitter.com/B0KFEpBvrd — Wes Larson (@grizkidd) June 16, 2024 @grizkidd

The moose seems to sense that there's potential mortal danger afoot -- booking it down a dirt path but the bear is right behind it ... racing after him as they both disappear behind a bend.

Right place right time for the dude who shot the video -- bear biologist Wes Larson. He says he was checking out a campground where a fatal grizzly attack happened when he got a front-row seat to a predator versus prey encounter.

Play video content 2/7/24 Facebook / Kenny Rynearson

Unclear if the grizzly tracked down the moose here ... but there's hope for animal lovers -- it seems like the moose had a good lead on Smokey. Then again ... bears are pretty fast.

We've seen moose run like the wind before out in nature ... like the one on video chasing after skiers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. So, jury's out on whether this big fella became bear food or not.

Fortunately, the photog was still in the car when the bear emerged ... otherwise, he may have been at risk of a not-so-friendly run-in himself.

Play video content TMZ Studios