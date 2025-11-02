Two Suspects Arrested in England Stabbing Spree on Train

Two suspects were rounded up by police after they went on a stabbing spree aboard a train in England, leaving 10 people injured ... nine of them critically.

The bloody rampage -- now being investigated by terrorism cops -- occurred Saturday night just after the train departed Peterborough Station in Cambridgeshire, about 74 miles north of London, according to The Sunday Times.

Once the train arrived at its next stop, Huntington Station, also in Cambridgeshire, dozens of armed police officers hopped aboard to investigate after receiving reports passengers were being attacked, The Times said.

One witness told the newspaper there was a man with a large knife on the train and “blood everywhere.” The witness also said frightened passengers hid in the restrooms — and some got trampled by others as they fled from the assailants. And still others, the witness said, shouted “we love you” during the bloodshed.

Another witness told the paper they saw a man with a knife being approached by cops who tasered and restrained him. It’s unclear how the other suspect was captured.