Ellen Greenberg's Parents Say City of Philadelphia Covering Up Poor Investigation

Play video content TMZ.com

Ellen Greenberg's parents say Philadelphia officials are still trying to clean up the city's mess from a botched investigation ... which is why no one will admit Ellen was murdered.

Sandee and Josh Greenberg joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to talk about a medical examiner recently reaffirming their daughter Ellen's death as a suicide ... and, they told us it's all spurred on by corruption.

According to the Greenbergs, they weren't surprised at the ruling ... because it's the answer they've gotten from city officials for years ... which they see as an attempt to simply get to them to stop digging.

They also promise they've got people in place to keep up the good fight long after the two of them are gone.

As for why authorities would allegedly collude to obfuscate the truth, the Greenbergs say they believe the Philadelphia Police Department screwed up the investigation into Ellen's death years ago ... and, no one wants to admit they messed up now.

If you don't know ... Ellen died back in 2011 after suffering more than 20 stab wounds to the back of the head and neck. Despite the strange wounds, the Philadelphia medical examiner ruled it a suicide at the time. A second medical examiner confirmed the ruling earlier this month.

The Greenbergs' family attorney Joseph Podraza Jr. called the 2025 report "an embarrassment to the City, and an insult to Ellen and her family. Ellen’s family just wanted the truth. It is clear the truth will not come from Philadelphia’s law enforcement machinery."

Sandee and Josh say they have just one more question ... who, in particular, is Philadelphia protecting???