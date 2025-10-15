Ellen Greenberg's Parents Say They Want the Truth About Daughter's Death

Play video content ABC News

Ellen Greenberg's parents are demanding answers after a medical examiner reconfirmed their daughter died by suicide back in 2011 ... claiming the M.E. doesn't know a thing about Ellen's mental state at the time.

Sandee and Josh Greenberg sat for an interview with ABC News Wednesday ... and, they told the outlet they still aren't convinced of Ellen's official cause of death.

Sandee claims from a "clinical view" there's no evidence Ellen took her own life ... questioning the medical examiner's credibility when it comes to pointing to Ellen's mental health state at the time ... since the M.E. didn't actually know her.

The Greenbergs finish off the interview by saying they don't know what their future options are ... but, they don't plan on going away quietly after the M.E.'s ruling.

As we told you ... Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philadelphia teacher, was found dead by her fiancé in 2011 ... she had 20 stab wounds in the back of her neck and head, and a knife sticking out of her chest.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's office initially ruled the death a homicide ... before changing the determination to suicide after meeting with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Greenberg's family pressured local officials to reopen the case in 2025 ... but, the M.E. confirmed the suicide determination -- closing it once again.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon released a 32-page report last week which concludes ... "while the distribution of injuries is admittedly unusual, the fact remains that Ellen would be capable of inflicting these injuries herself."

Joseph Podraza Jr., the Greenberg family attorney, blasted the review calling it "deeply flawed attempt to justify a predetermined conclusion."