Italian Model Stabbed 24 Times, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Apartment

An Italian model was found dead on her balcony in Milan after her ex allegedly stabbed her more than 20 times ... according to local reports.

Pamela Genini was killed Tuesday, local newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano reports ... though neighbors apparently tried to break into the apartment when they heard screaming from inside to help Genini.

The outlet reports Genini was stabbed 24 times in the neck, back, upper limbs, and hands ... and, when police arrived, they allegedly found 52-year-old Gianluca Soncin standing over her.

Soncin then allegedly stabbed himself twice in the neck as officers tried to subdue him ... but he survived and is recovering in a local hospital. He's reportedly exercised his right to remain silent.

Genini was reportedly on the phone with another ex-boyfriend when she walked into her apartment and allegedly found Soncin there ... which is why police rushed over to her apartment so quickly. Prosecutors are accusing Soncin of obtaining a "copy of the house keys" in order to gain access to the apartment.

Pamela was born in Bergamo ... and, she and Soncin reportedly dated for a few months -- though the two were in a "period of crisis," according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors are reportedly alleging aggravating circumstances of premeditation and stalking in legal documents asking for Soncin to be remanded into custody.

Genini was 29.