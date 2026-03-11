Georgia Teacher Who Died In Prank-Gone-Wrong Gets Over $483K In GoFundMe Donations

The family of the Georgia math teacher who died in a prank-gone-wrong is crowdfunding to put his kids through college ... and generous folks have already donated over $483,000 and counting.

Jason Hughes' wife, Krista May, started a GoFundMe with a $75,000 goal to pay for "immediate expenses and a future college fund for his children" ... and money has been pouring in from across the country.

As of this post, the GoFundMe has $483,492 and counting.

Jason's family says ... "Jason's life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come. Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children."

Cops say Jason was killed when 18-year-old student Jayden Wallace ran him over with a truck during a prank-gone-wrong.

Jason was waiting outside his Gainesville, GA home to catch Wallace and other students toilet-papering the house ... and things took a tragic turn when Jason chased after the teens and slipped on the road after it rained. Police say Wallace accidentally ran over him while trying to drive off in his truck.