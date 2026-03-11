Georgia Teen Charged with Killing Teacher in Prank-Gone-Wrong Breaks Silence

The Georgia teen charged with running over his teacher during a prank gone horribly wrong is speaking out for the first time ... saying he plans to lean on his faith as he moves forward.

18-year-old student Jayden Wallace -- who is facing first-degree vehicular homicide after allegedly running over math teacher Jason Hughes said in a statement, "I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten."

Wallace’s family also released a statement, obtained by 11Alive, saying Hughes meant the world to their son -- adding "Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family."

Cops say the tragic incident happened when Hughes waited outside his Gainesville, GA home to catch Wallace and his buddies toilet-papering the house -- apparently part of a long-running prank tradition at North Hall High School.

But things took a tragic turn ... when Hughes ran after the teens, and slipped on the road because of the rain. Cops say Wallace then accidentally ran him over while trying to drive off in his pickup truck.

The teens reportedly tried to help Hughes and gave first aid before he was rushed to the hospital -- but he later died from his injuries.

Wallace was arrested and booked into Hall County Jail, but has since been released on a $1,950 bond. He’s also facing charges including reckless driving, criminal trespassing and littering.