Alexander Brothers Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial

The Alexander brothers -- the wealthy trio charged with sex trafficking -- were found guilty on Monday.

Real estate moguls Oren and Tal Alexander were convicted alongside their brother Alon after a five-week trial … where they were facing allegations of drugging and raping dozens of women.

Jurors had heard testimony from 11 victims who said the brothers used their massive wealth and celebrity connections to assault them.

Throughout the trial, the brothers’ lawyers tried to argue that the accusers were either misremembering or just after their money.

But clearly the jury wasn’t buying it … they were convicted on all counts.

And this isn't the only case against the Alexander brothers ... "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Tracy Tutor filed a lawsuit against Oren last week, claiming he drugged and assaulted her in 2014.