Former Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Registers As Sex Offender

Misty Roberts -- the disgraced former Louisiana mayor -- is extending her 15 minutes of infamy by posing for a new mugshot Thursday after she registered as a sex offender.

As you can see, Roberts was in no mood to smile as her picture was snapped during the process of registering as a sex offender in Beauregard Parish, LA, which includes DeRidder where Misty was mayor until the scandal broke.

On Tuesday, Roberts she was convicted at trial of two felonies -- carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior of a juvenile. She was also required to register as a sex offender with the state.

During the two week trial, prosecutors said Roberts' teenage son originally told police he spotted his mom having drunken sex with his 16-year-old friend during a pool party.

Text exchanges between Roberts and her son from the night in question were shown to the jury, In one message, the son warned his mom the victim was 17, but he was really 16.

In other texts, the son called the ordeal "crazy" and told Roberts her daughter was upset. Robert's daughter testified she saw her mom and the victim "on top of each other" at the party.

Not only that ... but after the sexual encounter the victim's mom sent a text to Roberts, asking her if she was pregnant.

Roberts replied she was on birth control, but later placed an order for the emergency contraceptive, "Plan B," to be delivered to her front door by a DoorDash driver.