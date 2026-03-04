Ex-Mayor Told Her Son to Fight Teen She Just Had Sex With, Victim Testifies

The 16-year-old boy who had sex with the former mayor of small Louisiana town dropped some jaw-dropping details testifying in court this week ... before the ex-mayor was convicted Tuesday.

The teen at the center of the trial took the stand yesterday, describing a "big argument" that took place after he was caught in bed with former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts ... he said Roberts immediately shifted blame to him after the drunken incident ... and he said Roberts told her own son to fight him.

According to local news outlet KPLC-TV, the underage victim said Roberts' son told the two they had been recorded having sex .... which prompted Roberts to scream, "Go fight your friend. He's the one who did it."

As we reported ... Roberts was found guilty Tuesday on 2 felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The incident went down at a pool party held at Roberts' house. The then-mayor had allegedly been "really" drunk, and the teen said he had been drinking to the point of throwing up.

The victim -- who was 16 at the time of the 2024 incident -- said Roberts flirted with him, telling him he looked good and dancing on him, which eventually led to them kissing ... and they ended up upstairs, where they had sex.