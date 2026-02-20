Timothy Busfield's Past Accusers May Testify At Child Sex Abuse Trial

Timothy Busfield's upcoming child sex abuse trial in New Mexico looks like it might feature some explosive testimony ... because prosecutors are signaling that several people who've accused Timothy of sexual assault in the past will be called as witnesses.

New legal docs obtained by TMZ show the initial witness list put together by state prosecutors ... and it includes four people who have previously accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

Play video content TMZ.com

One witness claims Timothy sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and auditioning for him at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, CA. Prosecutors say her father will also testify. The theater, which was founded by Timothy, told us the alleged incident happened about 25 years ago.

As we reported ... prosecutors say the girl reported Timothy "kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." They say Timothy "begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy" ... and her father, a therapist at the time, said he "thought that was the best thing to do."

The other three witnesses stem from alleged incidents in 2000, 1993 and 1991.

Another person on the witness list is a woman who claims she had an encounter with Timothy in which he was aggressive and made sexual comments.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman charged Timothy last month with four counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Child. Busfield is accused of touching two young child actors -- brothers aged 7 and 8 -- on the set of "The Cleaning Lady" several times between November 2022 and spring 2024.

Play video content KRQE