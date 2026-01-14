New Sexual Abuse Claim Against Timothy Busfield Is 25 Years in the Making

The new allegation of sexual abuse against the embattled Timothy Busfield is from an alleged incident that happened a quarter century ago ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... prosecutors in New Mexico revealed Wednesday a new allegation against Timothy had come to light ... a man told cops his daughter was sexually abused by Timothy when she was 16 years old and auditioning for him at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, CA.

Timothy founded the theater back in the day, but the theater is distancing themselves from Timothy now ... and they tell us he hasn't been involved in the organization since 2001, when the alleged incident occurred.

In a statement, B Street Theatre tells TMZ ... "B Street Theatre is aware of a report concerning Timothy Busfield regarding an incident alleged to have occurred at B Street Theatre approximately 25 years ago."

They continue ... "B Street Theatre retained legal counsel at the time to conduct an internal investigation, and Mr. Busfield has not had any role in the organization since 2001. He is not involved in our current operations, staff, leadership, or programming. Although he is listed as an emeritus board member, he has not participated in theatre governance or attended a board meeting since that time."

BST adds ... "Because this matter is now part of an ongoing investigation related to a separate alleged incident in New Mexico, we are unable to provide further comment at this time."

The statement concludes ... "As an organization that has served Sacramento and the greater region for decades, our mission remains to provide a safe, creative, and inclusive environment for artists, students, families, and audiences. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by abuse or exploitation in any form."

In legal docs, prosecutors say the alleged victim's father, Colin Swift, came to law enforcement Tuesday and claimed Timothy sexually abused his daughter "several years ago" at B Street Theatre. Now we know it was 25 years ago in 2001.

Prosecutors say the girl reported Timothy "kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." They say Timothy "begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy, Colin Swift a therapist himself thought at the time that was the best thing to do."

Timothy is in custody in New Mexico after being charged with child sex abuse over allegations he touched a child actor's penis and buttocks on the set of the TV show "The Cleaning Lady", which he was directing in New Mexico.