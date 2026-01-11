Melissa Gilbert Deletes Instagram as Timothy Busfield Faces Child Sex Abuse Claims

Melissa Gilbert has deleted her Instagram account as her husband -- actor and director Timothy Busfield -- faces serious child sex abuse allegations.

Gilbert's Instagram page is no longer accessible as of Sunday. Users attempting to view her account now see a message stating the profile is unavailable or has been removed.

The sudden social media wipeout comes just days after the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant accusing Busfield of unlawful sexual conduct involving two minors.

As we reported ... Melissa's husband was accused of sexually abusing underage boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing it. An investigation into Busfield commenced in November 2024, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

However, during a police interview, Busfield told detectives the show's lead actress, Elodie Yung, claimed the mom of the 2 boys wanted revenge for her kids not being invited back for the show's final season.