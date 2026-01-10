Melissa Gilbert Spoke Against Child Sex Abuse Before Husband Timothy Busfield's Arrest Warrant
Melissa Gilbert denounced child sex abuse weeks before her husband, Timothy Busfield, was charged in a criminal complaint accusing him of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.
Gilbert's condemnation of such activities came via a Nov. 15 Instagram post in which she reflected on a troubling fact about her days on "Little House on the Prairie."
She noted that her character was scripted to fall in love with a years-older love interest, played by Dean Butler, and she said she now knows how inappropriate it was. The pair had an 8-year age gap.
She wrote ... "Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.' 'I WAS FIFTEEN.' And I was the good news."
She continued ... "Thank God my mom and Michael and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn’t had them all?"
She also called out Megyn Kelly for her comments that Jeffrey Epstein "was into the barely legal type" while seemingly debating his status as a pedophile.
We told you all about the Timothy Busfield development -- Melissa's husband was accused of sexually abusing underage boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing it. An investigation into Busfield commenced in November 2024, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.
However, during a police interview, Busfield told detectives the show's lead actress, Elodie Yung, claimed the mom of the 2 boys wanted revenge for her kids not being invited back for the show's final season.
Police are actively looking to arrest him. Stay tuned.