Prosecutors In Timothy Busfield Child Sex Abuse Case Say He's a Danger To Children

Prosecutors in New Mexico want Timothy Busfield behind bars as his child sex abuse case plays out ... painting him as a child predator who poses a danger to any kid who gets near him.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors lay out all the reasons why they want Timothy to remain locked up as the criminal case proceeds ... including the serious allegations he's facing here, plus some old accusations he's faced in the past.

Prosecutors say the alleged victims here were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while Timothy was directing the show in 2022 in New Mexico ... and they say one of the boys claims Timothy repeatedly touched his penis and buttocks over clothing when they were alone on set, often while the kid was lying on a bed.

In the docs, prosecutors say the alleged victim's claims are corroborated by therapy records diagnosing him with PTSD and anxiety; medical records documenting grooming and sexual abuse concerns; behavioral change, including nightmares, bed-wetting, withdrawal and fear, plus independent witnesses describing Timothy as "touchy" and physically inappropriate.

Prosecutors say Timothy admitted he likely tickled and touched the children involved in the case and maintained off-set social relationships with them and their family ... though they claim he contradicted himself when he told police he "didn't really know the boys."

They say the boy's twin brother independently disclosed unwanted touching by Timothy and "corroborated the pattern of inappropriate physical contact authority based silence."

Prosecutors say Timothy encouraged the boys to call him "Uncle Tim" and purchased gifts, socialized with the family outside of work, and "exploited the chaotic filming environment to isolate the children -- conduct consistent with grooming behaviors recognized in child sex abuse cases."

They say Timothy "poses an ongoing and serious danger to children and the community" and claim "his conduct reflects a calculated pattern of grooming, lack of boundaries, and exploitation of professional authority to gain access to minors."

Prosecutors say Timothy has "a documented pattern of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority, and grooming behavior." They say he faced sexual assault allegations in 1994 when a 17-year-old extra on "Little Big League" sued him in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming Timothy assaulted her, served her alcohol, groped her and attempted to have sex with her in a trailer. They say Timothy denied the claims, counter sued for extortion and settled privately.

What's more, prosecutors say in 2012 a 28-year-old woman accused Timothy of battery in a Los Angeles movie theater ... alleging he slipped his hand under her clothes and touched her genitals for four minutes. They say cops took a report but prosecutors in L.A. declined to file criminal charges and Timothy called the alleged encounter consensual.