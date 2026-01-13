NBC Pulls Timothy Busfield 'SVU' Episode Amid Child Sex Abuse Manhunt

NBC has yanked a new episode of “Law & Order: SVU” that was to air this week ... because it features Timothy Busfield, who's facing child sex abuse charges.

A source with knowledge confirmed to TMZ ... this Thursday's 'SVU,' titled "Corrosive," will be shelved ... and a new episode scheduled for next week has been bumped up.

It's unclear if Timothy's one-off episode -- in which he plays Judge Warren Fels -- will ever see the light of day.

TMZ broke the news ... the feds are now involved in his case ... and we're told the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting New Mexico authorities in locating Busfield and taking him into custody in connection with the allegations.

A federal law enforcement source tells TMZ ... the U.S. Marshals and Albuquerque PD are tracking Busfield's last-known movements. The source says Busfield may not be in New Mexico ... and that's why the Marshals were brought in.

As we previously reported ... the award-winning film and TV actor and director was accused of sexually abusing underage boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing the show.

An investigation into Busfield began in November 2024 -- and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday. We're told Busfield is not currently in custody, and law enforcement has not provided a timeline for an arrest. His whereabouts have not been publicly disclosed.