U.S. Marshals Busted Into Timothy Busfield's N.Y. Home During Manhunt

Timothy Busfield surrendered to law enforcement on child sex abuse charges Tuesday ... and now we're learning new details about the U.S. Marshals' search to nab him, including a raid on his New York property.

Turns out the "West Wing" actor gave himself up just in time yesterday in New Mexico, because the feds were hot on his trail ... busting through the door of his home in upstate New York.

A rep for the U.S. Marshals tells TMZ ... Marshals were searching for Busfield and drove by his New York state address, hoping to catch him there.

Believing he was in the home, Marshals entered and searched for him, but came up empty, according to the rep.

We're told "nothing was taken," and officers made a "clean departure." The Daily Mail was first to report the search for Busfield in New York.

Marshals had previously been sitting on the home to see if Busfield would show up, as neighbors said they had seen Busfield there recently, we're told.

As we reported ... the award-winning film and TV actor and director is accused of sexually abusing two boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing the show in 2022 in New Mexico. Prosecutors say the child actors were 7 and 8 at the time of the alleged contact, and their parents reported the alleged crimes to the Albuquerque police two years later, leading to a criminal investigation.

Attorney Christina McGovern told TMZ ... “I conducted an independent and thorough investigation of all allegations known to the Studio at the time. Warner Bros. gave me full discretion as to my investigation. Based on what was alleged, and all evidence gathered, including multiple witness statements, I found no corroborating evidence that Mr. Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct or that he was ever alone with the twins on set.”

Busfield has made clear he will "confront these lies," adding, "I did not do anything to those little boys."