Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Cops on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Timothy Busfield just surrendered to law enforcement in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month and prosecutors charged him with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor ... but he made it clear to TMZ -- he says he's innocent.

TMZ obtained video of Busfield at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque, shortly before turning himself in. He made it clear ... he will "confront these lies," adding, "I did not do anything to those little boys."

As we reported ... the award-winning film and TV actor and director was accused of sexually abusing two boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing the show in 2022 in New Mexico. At the time, prosecutors say, the child actors were 7 and 8, and their parents reported the alleged crimes to the Albuquerque police two years later, leading to a criminal investigation.

Busfield's civil lawyer, Larry Stein, tells TMZ ... he believes there is a revenge factor at work. He points to the criminal complaint, which essentially says an actress on set claims that the mother of both boys told her she vowed to get revenge after her sons were cut from the final season of the show.

Stein says Warner Bros. initiated an independent investigation -- using an outside law firm -- and the investigator interviewed approximately a dozen people, and concluded the evidence did not support the allegations.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, and, as we first reported, the U.S. Marshals Service got involved earlier this week, assisting New Mexico authorities in locating Timothy.

NBC was set to air an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" this week that featured Timothy ... but it's been shelved.