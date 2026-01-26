Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence After Timothy Busfield's Child Sex Abuse Charges

2026 is off to a crazy rough start for Timothy Busfield and his wife, Melissa Gilbert, but Melissa took to Instagram Monday to thank their supporters ... while acknowledging the "heaviness" the whole country is going through right now.

As you know ... Busfield was charged with inappropriately touching 2 boys who were part of the cast of "The Cleaning Lady" in 2022. The actor denies any and all wrongdoing, and was even released from jail pending trial in New Mexico.

While it would be easy to focus on the bad parts of current life -- like the impending trial, the deadly winter storm sweeping the country, and the fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota -- Gilbert is choosing to look at the good.

She wrote on her company Modern Prairie's Instagram, "I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much."

She continued ... "This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest ... Thank you, truly, for the love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me."

The post features a picture of Gilbert reclining with a cup of tea.