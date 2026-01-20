Timothy Busfield: Mother of Child Actors Warned She Would Have 'His Ass'

A former crew member of Timothy Busfield on the set of "The Cleaning Lady" is coming to his defense ... slamming accusations the director sexually abused two child actors and claiming the kids' mother vowed to have TB's ass!

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Christopher Ford -- a veteran Hollywood security guard -- says he attended a lunch in Corrales, New Mexico, after filming Season 3 of "The Cleaning Lady" in March or April 2024 -- and the mother of the two boys was present.

Ford claims the mom got pissed while discussing whether her kids would return to the show, saying she would "get Timothy Busfield" and "have his ass" if her boys were not brought back for the next season. Ford confirms he personally heard the remark, claiming it was made before any formal complaint of inappropriate conduct had been filed with the authorities.

Police say Busfield replaced the two boys with a younger boy who had auditioned.

In addition, Ford says the children's parents were always present whenever their kids were working ... and says he observed the dad frequently encouraging them to hug people on set, including Busfield, in full view of others.

Ford also says he never witnessed Busfield alone with the children, adding there was "no realistic opportunity" for private contact because other people were always visible or in earshot. Ford goes on to say all interactions between Busfield and the child actors took place in open areas of the set, surrounded by cast, crew, and parents.

Play video content

As we reported ... Busfield surrendered to Albuquerque police last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest, claiming he sexually abused the two children on the set of "The Cleaning Lady." Prosecutors charged Busfield with 2 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

According to court documents filed Monday, the 2 child actors accusing Busfield of inappropriately touching them initially told police the exact opposite in audio recordings of police interviews in November 2024.

Play video content

Prosecutors state the boys only revealed the alleged abuse after they underwent therapy sessions in September 2025 -- with one of the boys telling his counselor Busfield had touched his penis and bottom.