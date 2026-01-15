Timothy Busfield Dropped From Talent Agency After Child Sex Abuse Arrest: Report

Things have gone from bad to worse for Timothy Busfield … the actor was reportedly dropped from his talent agency after his arrest on child sex abuse charges.

Deadline reports Innovative Artists cut ties with the "West Wing" star on Wednesday as Busfield -- dressed in an orange jumpsuit -- made his first court appearance in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Innovative did not provide more details on its decision to break with Busfield after managing his career for years.

Prosecutors charged Busfield with 3 felonies -- two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of abuse of a child.

Busfield is accused of sexually abusing two brothers who acted in the TV show, "The Cleaning Lady," which Busfield directed and produced. In 2022, Busfield allegedly molested the boys, who were 7 and 8 at the time of the alleged abuse, while they were on set.

Prosecutors say Busfield "exploited the chaotic filming environment to isolate the children -- conduct consistent with grooming behaviors recognized in child sexual abuse cases."

In court documents filed Wednesday, Busfield was slapped with a third accusation of sexual abuse by the father of a then-16-year-old girl who auditioned for him at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, CA, about 25 years ago.

