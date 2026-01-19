Timothy Busfield Child Accusers on Tape Saying He Did Not Touch Them Inappropriately

Play video content

The 2 child actors accusing Timothy Busfield of inappropriately touching them, initially told police the exact opposite ... and we've just obtained audio recordings of their interviews.

The twin boys -- referred to as V.L. and S.L. in legal docs -- were interviewed by cops in November 2024, and the officer asked, "You know no one can touch your private areas?"

Both boys -- who Busfield was directing in "The Cleaning Lady" TV series -- answered yes, and when the officer followed up by asking if Tim ever touches their privates, they both said, "No."

Busfield's attorneys submitted the audio to the New Mexico court Monday, and in the filing, they claim prosecutors described this initial interview as the boys failing to "disclose" abuse -- but Busfield insists it's much more than that, calling it an "unequivocal denial" of the allegation.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors acknowledge the boys only revealed the alleged inappropriate contact after therapy sessions. According to their mother, in September 2025, one of the boys told his counselor Busfield had touched his penis and bottom.

Busfield also addresses the third accuser -- a then-17-year-old actress he was directing in a stage production -- by saying they have a witness, Matthew Moore, who was also acting at that theater back in 2001.

According to the docs, Matthew had a conversation with the accuser's father, who was excited to get his pilot for a TV series into the right hands. Matthew claims the father said, "They are going to love it because Tim Busfield is going to present it to them, which I'm certain he will do because he will need to if he thinks he's going to f*** my daughter."

Matthew says he asked the dad why he thought Tim was interested, and he allegedly replied, "Because she's a total babe." In the docs, he says it was clear to him the father was willing to leverage his daughter's looks to advance his own career.

