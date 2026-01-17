Timothy Busfield Talks Sex Life with Melissa Gilbert In Child Abuse Case Filing

Timothy Busfield is kissing and telling for the sake of his freedom -- gabbing on about his sex life with Melissa Gilbert -- and himself -- in a court filing Friday for his child sex abuse case.

The actor and director spilled the intimate details in relation to a psychosexual evaluation he underwent this week ... with his defense hoping it would prove he's no threat to society as the prosecution fights for him to remain behind bars before his trial starts.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Timothy says he has a satisfying sex life with wife Melissa ... and she was happy to agree -- although he admits that due to their age, they cuddle more than they get down and dirty.

But, he reveals he will sometimes masturbate in the shower because it's nice and easy. He adds he hasn't pleasured himself in about 6 months.

The "West Wing" star goes on to state he's heterosexual, and even tells the court he remembers first being attracted to women when he was just 6 or 7 years old. And, he says he's appalled by any type of pornography ... using an example of himself being disgusted when he saw some at a drive-thru theater as a teen. He adds he's "always had a visceral response to pornography and has never found it to be sexually satisfying."

Melissa was also happy to support his statement there, as she notes the "use of pornography within their relationship has never been discussed between them and there have never been any concerns related to the use of pornography" by Timothy, according to the filing.

With all this being said ... the evaluation concluded Timothy was a "very low" risk to "commit sexual offenses compared to those convicted of a sexual offense."

Timothy has made it clear -- he wants out of jail and back home with his wife, who is clearly sticking by his side during this trying time.

As you know, he was accused of sexually abusing 7 and 8-year-old boys while directing them on "The Cleaning Lady." The case is based on the accounts of the children's parents, Angele LaSalle and Ronald Rodis.