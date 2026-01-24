Timothy Busfield Prosecutors are Unethical and Won't Get a Conviction, Podcast Hosts Claim

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Timothy Busfield is a victim of unethical, out-of-control prosecutors who are more interested in headlines than justice ... so say attorneys Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin.

Mark and Harvey -- hosts of the "2 Angry Men" podcast -- are outraged that criminal charges were filed against Busfield, and both couldn't make their opinions clearer -- prosecutors will NEVER get a conviction.

As M&H point out ... prosecutors have an ethical duty to file charges ONLY if they have a good faith belief they can prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mark and Harvey point out numerous holes in the case that they believe create much more than a simple reasonable doubt. Among the holes -- the mother of the 2 child actors accusing Busfield of sexual abuse allegedly said she would have Busfield's ass if her kids were fired, the father is a fraudster who was convicted in a federal trial and resigned in disgrace from his State Bar, the 2 kids both told cops Busfield did nothing inappropriate, Warner Brothers did an investigation with an outside law firm that concluded there was no evidence to corroborate the claims, witnesses say Busfield was never left alone with the kids on the set, and he passed a polygraph.

They also point to the 180-degree swing from the first hearing, where the judge relied on prosecutors who argued Busfield should be held without bail because he was a danger to the community, to the second hearing, where the judge released Busfield without any bail at all.