Timothy Busfield Seen for First Time Since Jail Release Pending Trial

From the Pokey to the Palace

Timothy Busfield was free as a bird Wednesday for the first time since surrendering to cops last week ... and we have pics of him after his release.

"The West Wing" actor was draped in all black, carrying a bottled water as he walked without the shackles or armed guards we'd grown accustomed to seeing him with since January 13, when he turned himself in on child sex abuse charges.

Busfield was picked up by a limo from his posh New Mexico Airbnb -- $750 a night -- and was joined by a member of his legal team.

His wife, Melissa Gilbert, was also snapped, waving goodbye to him from the doorway of the castle-looking estate.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Timothy was photographed leaving the estate today to deal with something related to his case. He'll return to the place and stay the night with his family. It's unclear if they will stay there beyond that.

As we reported, prosecutors suffered a huge loss yesterday when a judge ruled that he wasn't the danger to society they tried to paint him as.

Play video content KRQE

In fact, Busfield's lawyers argued the whole case was rooted in revenge by angry parents they accused of being straight-up con artists.

Remember ... Busfield has been charged with child sexual abuse, involving 2 boys who were part of the cast of "The Cleaning Lady" in 2022. Prosecutors claim Busfield touched them inappropriately.

But the defense claims the stories were invented as retaliation after the boys were cut from the final season of the show.

Play video content

TMZ obtained audio of the twin boys being interviewed by cops in November 2024. When the officer asked them if Tim ever touches their privates, they both said, "No."