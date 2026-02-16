Melissa Gilbert Returns to Work After Timothy Busfield Indictment

Play video content

Melissa Gilbert is stepping back into work mode, announcing she's returning to work at her lifestyle brand Modern Prairie ... after taking time away following her husband Timothy Busfield's arrest and indictment on child sex abuse charges.

In a video posted to Facebook Monday, Melissa said she initially stepped back to focus on her family and be present and focus on what is most important ... explaining she leaned into loved ones during what she called a deeply difficult time.

Gilbert said the extraordinary community at Modern Prairie -- the lifestyle brand she co-founded in 2022, aimed at empowering women over 50 -- wrapped her in love. She thanked the women who showed up for her and one another, calling it "their company," built on women supporting women "not just when it's easy, but especially when it's hard."

She added that returning to work is important for her mindset and gives her purpose beyond the hard days.

Her comeback comes as Busfield faces four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child. As we reported, the filmmaker was arrested weeks ago on charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact of a minor. Prosecutors allege he touched two brothers when they were 7 and 8 years old multiple times between November 2022 and spring 2024 while working on "The Cleaning Lady."