Bill Cosby Rape Accuser Donna Motsinger Says He Won't Testify At Trial

Bill Cosby's rape accuser Donna Motsinger says the TV star can't be bothered to show up to court for a trial in a lawsuit she filed against him.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ. Motsinger says Bill will not testify in court ... she claims it's "because he does not care to appear."

Motsinger says Bill won't show his face at the trial either ... and the only time the jury will hear from him will be a previously taped deposition.

As we previously reported, Motsinger claims Bill drugged and raped her in 1972. In the case, Bill admitted during a deposition that he obtained a recreational prescription for Quaaludes that he secured from a gynecologist at a poker game.

Bill also said he planned to use the pills to give to women in the hopes of having sex with them.

Motsinger alleged Bill gave her a pill that she thought was aspirin. She claimed she felt off after taking it and said she woke up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.