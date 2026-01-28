Bill Cosby Admits He Had 7 Quaalude Prescriptions to Drug Women

Bill Cosby admitted under oath he refilled a recreational prescription for quaaludes he got from a gynecologist at a poker game 7 times with the intention of giving the pills to women in hopes of having sex with them ... and he says he never downed a single pill himself.

The bombshell admission is part of a deposition Cosby gave in a lawsuit filed by one of his rape accusers, Donna Motsinger ... and parts of his testimony are included in new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Cosby said in the deposition, which is sealed, he was prescribed quaaludes by a freaking OBGYN, Dr. Leroy Amar, at a poker table. Talk about some shady business dealings!!!

The docs say Dr. Amar is a "disgraced" gynecologist who was Cosby's friend ... and the poker game where Cosby got the quaaludes prescription was hosted at Cosby's Los Angeles house prior to 1972, which is significant.

We did some digging and found Dr. Amar had his license revoked in California in 1979.

Motsinger, as we first reported, claims Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972 when she was working as a server at the famous Trident restaurant in Sausalito, CA.

In her lawsuit, Motsinger claims Cosby gave her a pill that she believed was an aspirin ... and after she took the pill, she started falling in and out of consciousness and woke up the next day in her house wearing only her panties.

The new docs say Cosby's quaaludes were round, white pills.