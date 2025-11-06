Raven-Symone Says She Separates Creator From Creation With Bill Cosby

Play video content Hate To Break It To Ya Podcast

Raven-Symone isn't throwing the sex pest out with the bathwater ... she told Jamie Kennedy she thinks Bill Cosby's artistic work should be able to be enjoyed regardless of the accusations against him.

On his "Hate To Break It To Ya" podcast, Jamie brought up the topic of the disgraced comedian, saying, "Yeah, he was a monster on this side, but he was a monster creatively. Both can be true."

Raven agreed, chiming in ... "Separate the creator from the creation. And that's just where I live, because the creation changed America ... changed television."

And changed her life ... As you know, Raven got her big break at 3 years old when she booked the role of Cosby's step-granddaughter Olivia on "The Cosby Show." His influence on her career has permeated everything she's done since.

She explained, "Now it’s like mandated, but back then, especially on a Black show, it was very important to see yourself, not just in front, but behind the camera as well. And Mr. Cosby instilled that in all of us, and I took it to Disney and anywhere I went afterwards."

But Raven by no means thinks we should look the other way with regard to crimes our favorite creators might commit -- and that includes her mentor ... "He's also been accused of some horrific things. And that does not excuse, but that's his personal. So personally, keep that there, and business-wise, know what he did there as well. Like you said, both can live, and I think our culture is right to, you know ... Don’t do wrong. Don’t do wrong personally. You just can’t do wrong.”

Cosby was released in June 2021 after serving 2 years of a 3-to-10-year prison sentence for a 2018 sexual assault conviction.