Tyler Perry Calls Mario Rodriguez's Sexual Assault Allegations a Shakedown

Tyler Perry wants the latest sexual assault and battery lawsuit against him dismissed ... because he says the whole thing is just a $77 million money grab.

In court papers, obtained by TMZ, Perry calls claims that he made unwanted advances toward model and actor Mario Rodriguez outlandish falsehoods "that have no basis in fact or law and no merit."

According to the docs, Mario repeatedly turned Perry into his personal piggy bank after Perry gave him "a very minor role in a single" film.

The papers allege Mario begged for financial assistance for his car, apartment, medical services, and unpaid bills. Perry alleges when he stopped being Mario's "golden goose," that's when Mario began to spin a false tale that the two had a nonconsensual relationship.

We previously reported on alleged texts between Mario and Perry that appear to show Mario requesting money from Perry for a "health issue."

Remember ... Mario claims he first connected with Perry in 2015 after a gym trainer approached him and told him Perry wanted to meet him. Mario later appeared with Perry in "Boo! A Madea Halloween" and, Mario says, after they concluded filming, Perry aggressively pursued him and inappropriately groped him at one point.