Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Accused of Assaulting a Man by Touching His Junk

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea O’Donnell was accused of touching a man’s genitals without permission, which led to her being thrown behind bars ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the report written by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which detailed why Chelsea’s probation was terminated in late 2025.

Rosie’s daughter was on probation for various arrests that took place in 2023 over alleged child neglect and drugs.

The Department of Corrections report says Chelsea allegedly touched a man's genitals without his permission. Authorities say Chelsea was driving a car, and the alleged victim was in the backseat on the passenger side.

The report says Chelsea reached back and touched the man's inner thigh. “After pushing her hand away, Ms. O’Donnell then touched his genitals,” the paperwork reads. Chelsea allegedly got upset that he turned her down.

The report says Chelsea began to drive erratically and not pay attention to the road.

Officials say Chelsea agreed to obtain permission before engaging in any romantic, dating, or sexual relationships as part of entering the program ... but they say she engaged in numerous sexual relationships from July 2025 to September 2025.

When officials spoke to Chelsea, she denied she assaulted the man. According to the officials, she said everything done was consensual, but did admit to having sexual relationships with four others and meeting someone through a dating app.

Chelsea was originally sentenced to 18 months but the sentence was “stayed,” meaning she just had to abide by the rules, which officials say she failed to do.

Rosie and her family previously spoke out about Chelsea’s issues. The former talk show host addressed Chelsea being locked up after violating her probation.