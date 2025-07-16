Rosie O'Donnell Continues Her Vicious Feud With President Trump

During New Diatribe Over Her Citizenship

Rosie O'Donnell is continuing her seemingly never-ending feud with President Trump ... saying she wasn't shocked one bit about his threat to revoke her U.S. citizenship after enduring decades of abuse from him.

The comedian jumped on TikTok Tuesday and went on a video diatribe from her home in Dublin, Ireland, where she says she moved with her 12-year-old non-binary child for their safety after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

During her 10-minute rant, Rosie responded directly to Trump's recent comments about possibly revoking her American citizenship, calling his threat "absurd" while describing the prez as the "tangerine Mussolini.”

She said she expected Trump to act this way because she's had to endure "20 years of abuse from him, so I knew it wasn’t going to stop."

Rosie went on to say Trump can't take away anyone's citizenship because only citizens can renounce it themselves -- and that's why she's not too worried.

But, she says, there's a caveat ... which is that Trump thinks of himself as a king and has been given unbridled powers by the U.S. Supreme Court, and that could spell trouble for her.

Last weekend, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast Rosie, stating he was considering revoking her citizenship.

He said, "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

He added that Rosie is a "Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."

At the time, Rosie replied to Trump via Instagram, calling him a “dangerous old soulless man" and posting a photo of him with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Ellen DeGeneres weighed in on the rivalry, writing an Instagram message in support of Rosie.