Donald Trump Threatens To Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship

President Donald Trump is ready to wash his hands -- and America's -- clean of Rosie O’Donnell ... 'cause he's threatening to revoke her citizenship status.

In a seemingly unprompted post on his Truth Social platform Saturday morning, the prez shared a post declaring he's giving "serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship" because she's "not in the best interests of our Great Country."

He added ... "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

He did not specify how the actress and television host is a threat to all of humanity. Notably, a president is not able to revoke the citizenship of "persons born or naturalized in the United States," per the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

As you know ... Rosie up and moved out of the U.S. just in time for Trump's inauguration in January, reasoning it's no longer safe "for all citizens to have equal rights."

She headed to Ireland and said she was in the process of applying for citizenship because her grandparents were born in the country.

As you know ... Trump and O’Donnell have been feuding for well over a decade -- most recently, over political differences.