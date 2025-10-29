Rosie O'Donnell Says Her Daughter's Facing a 'Scary Future' in Prison

Rosie O'Donnell must be pretty worried about the well-being of her daughter Chelsea right now ... because the comedian's child is set to spend time in prison.

Here's the deal ... the actress shared a photo from Chelsea's younger days on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and writing "she faces a scary future-- prayers welcomed."

She said her daughter has been dealing with substance abuse issues, and her battle with addiction "took over her life."

Chelsea's reportedly been struggling with addiction for an extended period of time. She was sentenced to six years of probation in January following several arrests ... all of which involved drugs, according to Us Weekly.

However, a Wisconsin judge sentenced her to prison after she was accused of breaking the terms of her probation on October 22.

An official from the treatment drug court spoke to Us Weekly and said Chelsea -- who Rosie and her then-partner Kelli Carpenter adopted in 1997 -- was in violation of her probation because of sexual assault allegations. They said she hadn't shown progress in her drug treatment program.