Teenager Hospitalized After Allegedly Decapitating His Mother's Boyfriend

A 19-year-old man in Staten Island, New York was hospitalized after he allegedly decapitated his mother's boyfriend, which kept him out of court.

Damien Hurstel is accused of bludgeoning to death his mother's boyfriend, then severing the dead man's head at home on Monday, according to the New York Post.

Sources alleged Hurstel was planning to get rid of the body by cutting it up and pounding it out with a hammer before liquefying the remains in a blender, starting with his brain, the Post reports. The victim's head was found in a bathtub with a spoon sticking out of an eye socket.

Hurstel's 16-year-old sister reportedly came home to the grisly scene, and called the siblings' mother ... the woman apparently had an emotional reaction to the discovery in the street in front of her family's home, according to The Independent.

Hurstel since been hit with several charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He reportedly has a history with mental health issues, including schizophrenia.

Hurstel was heading to court on Tuesday when he reportedly suffered a seizure, and the appearance was delayed until Wednesday, when he appeared in front of a judge by video ... he was placed on suicide watch.