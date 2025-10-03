Megachurch Pastor Robert Morris Convicted of Child Sex Abuse

Megachurch pastor Robert Morris won't be preaching to the choir anytime soon ... because he pled guilty to five counts of lewd and indecent acts with a child Thursday.

Morris entered his plea in Oklahoma's Osage County District Court, and he was given a 10-year prison sentence -- but he's only gonna have to serve six months, according to NBC News. He'll also have to register as a sex offender and pay $250,000 in restitution as part of his plea agreement.

FYI ... Morris founded Gateway Church in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas in 2000. The church's congregation grew into the tens of thousands, and he later became associated with President Donald Trump.

Morris' reputation took a huge hit in 2024 when a woman accused him of molesting her as a 12-year-old child in the early 1980s ... he admitted he'd committed “a moral failure” and stepped away from Gateway.

Morris was indicted on five felony counts in March ... the statute of limitations in the Oklahoma case had been techincally "paused" because the accused had moved out of state.

Morris himself sued Gateway Church earlier this year in an attempt trying to get millions in retirement benefits. He also alleged the organization fumbled his resignation and caused damage to his reputation.